Cameron Golike poured in 13 points for the Explorers on Wednesday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan).ALTON - Marquette Catholic demonstrated complete composure and pulled out a 45-40 win over Priory at home on Wednesday night, Dec. 18, 2024.

The game was knotted at 37-37 at the end of regulation and the Explorers outscored Priory 8-3 in the overtime. Marquette led 18-17 at the half.

Marquette Catholic Coach Cody Best said he was impressed with how his team handled being down going into the fourth quarter.

"Nobody panicked and being such a young team, it was good to see them handle that type of situation," he said. "So many guys stepped up and had big moments tonight to help us get this win."

Chase Jones led the Explorers with 14 points, while Cameron Golike added 13 points. Carson Jones had seven points, James Sehorn had four points, Isaiah Redd had three points and Jack Rea and Cameron Jones had two points apiece.

Luke Bussman had 15 points for Priory.

Marquette plays at rival Metro East Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, and at home at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Greenville. The Explorers even their overall record at 5-5 with the victory.

