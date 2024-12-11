Marquette's Chase Jones led all scorers on Tuesday night against Maryvile Christian with 13 points.ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School routed the Maryville Christian boys 52-26 on Tuesday night, Dec. 10, 2024.

The Explorers came out with a 13-5 first-quarter lead, then were ahead 34-7 at the half. Marquette led 41-18 at the end of three and outscored Maryville 11-8 in the final quarter for the score of 52-26.

Chase Jones led the Explorers with 13 points. Cameron Golike added 10 points and James Sehorn had 8 points.

Levi Gray had 10 points for Maryville Christian. Gavin Ambuehl added 6 points.

Marquette returns to action for a 7:30 p.m. matchup at Althoff Catholic on Friday and then travels to rival Father McGivney for a 7:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Maryville Christian plays at Christ Our Rock Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, then at Metro East Lutheran for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Tuesday.

