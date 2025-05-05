BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE junior shortstop Chase Bloomer (Ottawa, Kansas) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference baseball Player of the Week for the second time this season.

In a week in which the Cougars went 3-1 and moved into sole possession of first place in the OVC, Bloomer led SIUE with eight hits and eight RBIs.

He started the week going 3-6 with an RBI and three runs in a blowout win at Saint Louis.

In a series win against Western Illinois, he had at least an RBI in all three games. He had three hits and two RBIs in the second game win before coming up with the biggest hit in the final game.

After WIU went up 3-0 in the top of the fifth inning (in a seven-inning game), Bloomer lined a bases-loaded triple to the right field corner to tie the game in the bottom of the inning. SIUE would go on to an 8-3 win, to regain the top spot in the league.

Bloomer currently ranks eighth in the OVC in hits, fourth in home runs, sixth in RBIs and fourth in total bases.

This marks the second time that Bloomer has earned the award. He was also recognized March 17 following a four-home run week.

SIUE concludes its home schedule this week at Simmons Baseball Complex. The Cougars will play host to SIU Carbondale Wednesday before hosting their final weekend series against Eastern Illinois beginning Friday.

