STAMFORD, CT – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it will double its investment in Spectrum Scholars, the company’s college scholarship program for underrepresented students with financial need. Beginning with the 2022-2023 academic year, Charter will award scholarships to a new class of 20 rising college juniors annually instead of biennially, for a $400,000 total yearly commitment. Charter is currently accepting applications here from eligible students for the next class of Spectrum Scholars.

“We launched Spectrum Scholars two years ago to support students representing the diverse communities we serve and to better develop our future workforce through career mentorship and internship opportunities,” said Paul Marchand, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Charter. “With our first class of Scholars set to graduate this spring, now is the perfect time to double down on our commitment and expand Spectrum Scholars to provide financial assistance to twice as many college students. We look forward to welcoming the next class of Spectrum Scholars and to introducing them to the many career paths available with Charter.”

Spectrum Scholarships Lead to Internships and Professional Development

Charter is partnering with Scholarship America, the nation’s largest scholarship and education support organization, to administer the program and assist with the selection of Spectrum Scholars recipients. To be considered, applicants must be rising college juniors with financial need and identify as Asian/Pacific Islander, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino and/or Native American. The 20 students selected annually will each be awarded $20,000 total, half during their junior year and the other half in their senior year, and participate in a structured, two-year program that will focus on professional development. Students will be assigned a Charter mentor and be given the opportunity to pursue an internship at one of Charter’s corporate offices in Stamford, Charlotte, St. Louis and Denver, including roles with Spectrum Enterprise and Spectrum Networks.

Launched in May 2020, the inaugural class of Spectrum Scholars represented 18 schools, including Brandeis University, Georgetown University, Howard University, North Carolina State University, Ohio State University, University of Southern California and Texas A&M. Fields of study included Accounting, Business Administration, Computer Science, Cybersecurity and Networks, Economics, Marketing, Mechanical Engineering and Science and Technology. Several students participated in internships, including roles with Charter’s Community Impact team, Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Enterprise. Information about Charter’s inaugural Scholars class is available here.

More information about how to apply, as well as program eligibility and selection criteria, is available at https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/spectrumscholars/. The deadline for applications is February 28; winners will be announced in May and scholarships will be awarded in August.

