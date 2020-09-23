ST. LOUIS – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced a relaunch of its Remote Education Offer providing free Spectrum Internet – with speeds up to 200 Mbps — and WiFi access for 60 days to households with K-12thgraders, college students and/or educators. The promotion is available for customers who live in a Spectrum market and do not currently have Spectrum Internet services. To enroll, new customers can call (844) 310-1198 and a free self-installation kit will be provided.

“The pandemic has prompted new focus on the technology divide and Charter is committed to being part of the comprehensive solution needed to close these gaps,” said Tom Rutledge, Charter Chairman and CEO. “This offer is the latest example of Charter’s ongoing commitment to improving access to broadband and helping to ease the strain of the pandemic in the communities we serve. From extending our network to rural areas to making high-speed broadband more accessible for low-income students and seniors through Spectrum Internet Assist, Charter provides a range of options that deliver critical connectivity to our customers.”

Charter first launched its Remote Education Offer in March, resulting in 448,000 new households added through June 30, 2020, to Charter’s high-speed Spectrum Internet service for two free months.

In addition to the Remote Education Offer, Charter is making high-speed broadband more accessible through Spectrum Internet Assist (SIA), its low-cost broadband program available to eligible low-income households and seniors. SIA includes a free internet modem, high-speed data at 30 Mbps, no data caps or contracts, and optional in-home WiFi service for an additional $5/mo. SIA is available to households in which one or more members are a recipient of assistance through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) of the NSLP, or Supplemental Security Income (for applicants age 65+). Charter will offer two free months of Spectrum Internet Assist to eligible low-income households with students or an educator not already a Spectrum customer.

Charter also recently announced a doubling of its original 2020 commitment to digital education, awarding a total of $1 million in grants to organizations providing broadband education, technology and training. With this year’s grants, Charter has surpassed its multiyear commitment to award $6 million in cash and in-kind donations to support broadband education across the company’s 41-state service area.

Recipients across 15 states and Washington, D.C., include nonprofits working to empower disadvantaged residents in towns and cities, boost small businesses in rural areas, and provide computer assistance to senior citizens and organizations that meet educational needs for children.

