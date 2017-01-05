Wes Shirley, senior manager, communications for Charter, reported the phone outage in the area was repaired and service was restored around 3:05 p.m.

During the outage, Alton Police Department’s telephone system was incapable of receiving calls.

Article continues after sponsor message

A post on the APD Facebook page, posted at around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning, said that this outage has not affected the department’s 9-1-1 system.

“The 9-1-1 system is active for emergency calls,” the post said.

More like this: