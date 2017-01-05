Wes Shirley, senior manager, communications for Charter, reported the phone outage in the area was repaired and service was restored around 3:05 p.m.

During the outage, Alton Police Department’s telephone system was incapable of receiving calls.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A post on the APD Facebook page, posted at around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning, said that this outage has not affected the department’s 9-1-1 system.

“The 9-1-1 system is active for emergency calls,” the post said.

 

More like this:

Update: Power Restoration Efforts Underway After Truck Strikes Power Pole
Mar 18, 2025
Severe Winds Cause Power Line Malfunctions For Short Period In Edwardsville and Glen Carbon
Mar 5, 2025
Dump Truck Collision In Alton Causes Power Outage for 2,800 Customers
Mar 18, 2025
Jerseyville Announces Major Power Outage, Public Warming Centers Open
Feb 19, 2025
Ameren Illinois Responds Swiftly to Jerseyville Power Outage
Feb 20, 2025

 