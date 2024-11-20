EDWARDSVILLE — The National Art Honors Society at Edwardsville High School hosted an after-school workshop on candle making this week, inviting all students to participate in the event titled "Teach Your Craft."

The workshop, led by N.A.H.S. secretary Charlotte Welch, took place recently and aimed to engage students in a hands-on artistic experience.

During the event, students rotated through various stations where they learned about the intricacies of candle making. Participants had the opportunity to customize their creations by adding color, essential oils, and decorative elements.

The workshop not only provided a creative outlet for students but also served a philanthropic purpose, as profits from the event will be donated to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry.

The initiative reflects the National Art Honors Society's commitment to fostering creativity while supporting the local community.