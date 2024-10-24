ALTON - Alton's Charles W. Brake, a longtime public servant and respected community member, died at 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at Jerseyville Manor at age 92. Charles was a long-time Alton City Councilman.

Charles married Patty Ohley on June 30, 1950, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 2, 2013. Brake served as the 5th Ward Alderman for the City of Alton for many years, where he was recognized for his dedication to public service.

Former Alton Mayor Brant Walker praised Brake's commitment to his role, stating, "If I could pick someone to epitomize public service, it would be Charlie Brake. He did it for all the right reasons."

Walker noted that Brake was one of the longest-serving aldermen in the city's history and emphasized his leadership and diligence, often working 60 to 70 hours a week.

"He was always a leader and well-informed before he cast a vote," Walker added, highlighting Brake's instrumental role in various city initiatives, including tax increment financing and special district tax measures.

In addition to his political career, Brake was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge #25 AF & AM, where he achieved the rank of Master Mason and later became a Shriner. His professional background included working as an electrician for Laclede Steel and supervising the construction of generators at the Baldwin Power Plant for Illinois Power Company. He also served as a supervisor for the Instrument Specialist Division at ARAMCO and owned and operated Brake Electronics.

Brake was known for his woodworking skills and his ability to repair a wide range of items, earning a reputation as a handyman.

He is survived by four children: William Brake of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Edward (Maryellen) Brake of Godfrey; Donna (Daniel) Bizaillion of Hardin; and John (Mindy) Brake of Alton. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Yvonne Ohley of Alton, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Brake was preceded in death by a son, Charles A. Brake; a son-in-law, Gary Sides; and three siblings, among others.

Visitation for Brake will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, from 10 a.m. until Masonic services conducted by Franklin Masonic Lodge #25 AF&AM at 12 p.m. at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Burial for Charles will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

In his last interview with Riverbender.com, Charles had this to say about his days as an Alton alderman:

He said he always stood up for what he believed in during his time as Ward 5 alderman.

“I worked all those years, too, and then had that alderman seat for 26 years,” he said. “I was involved a lot in the construction projects. We did new fire houses and a new police station and I managed to be in the right place at the right time and fought hard to have the police station where it is located now. I feel we accomplished a lot during my time as alderman."

He described his time as an Alton alderman as a “tremendous experience.”

“I can’t believe how many good people are in the city and every election some of the same people come back time after time,” he said. “I tried to take care of people in my ward like they were my relation. If people had a problem, I didn’t just note, but I took it to City Hall and passed on every call I received.”

