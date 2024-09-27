ALTON - The Alton Community Service League will have a charity wine tasting from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2024, at the Wood River Moose 1349. There will be snacks, prizes, and various wine options for everyone’s taste including non-alcoholic wine!

The prizes will include scratch-offs, gift cards to local businesses, and mini spirits that will all sit in a vintage large copper pumpkin, as well as a smaller copper pumpkin decoration.

All of the snacks for the event were donated by Schwegel’s, which include cheese, meats, crackers, and grapes. The distributor working this event will be RNDC, which is the second largest distributor of wine and spirits in the nation. Wine, snacks, and prizes aside, supporting and raising money for the Alton Community Service League is the ultimate goal.

Cora Miller and Jill Moon from the Alton Community Service League discussed how important supporting events like this one are for the community.

“100% of the funds we raise will go back to the community. We love the community, and every non-profit we support is eligible for a grant that they have to apply for,” Cora said. “Every year we have a committee meeting that will look at the grants and see whether or not they are eligible to receive a grant through the Community Service League.” Eligibility for receiving a grant depends on how many applications they receive, what the non-profit’s needs are, and what projects they would be supporting.

If you would like to become a member, all you have to do is show up to a meeting to see if it is something you like, and if it is you can fill out an application to join. It is important to note that men and women are both welcome to join! If you want to go to a meeting to see if it is something you might like, or if you are wanting to volunteer, you can contact Cora at 618-444-7011 or contact Jill at 618-798-1266.

“I love the prizes that we give to people,” Jill said. “We also will have a little auction with more items, and watching the guests look and see those items makes me so happy and makes the room buzz. Cora and I have a talent for creating really neat baskets full of prizes. A door prize will even include a book I wrote back in 2013.”

Both of the pumpkins will come together, and all of the prizes in them are valued at $800. Tickets are $5 for one and $20 for five. The tickets to the wine tasting event are $20 each.

You must be present to win door prizes but do not have to be present to win the grand copper jack-o'-lantern pumpkin.

“We are looking for donations, and want to thank anyone that can help,” Cora said. “We want to make sure to support all of the people that support us.”

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite through this link or can be purchased on the phone at 618-444-7011 or 618-798-1266. The address to Wood River Moose Lodge is 730 Wesley Dr, Wood River, IL 62095.

