ALTON - Hope Animal Rescues have a big event coming up December 8th, Wags n’ Wine 2019 hosted at Tony's Restaurant in Alton.

The fundraiser that will have a big impact on saving the lives of many animals in need of homes and rehabilitation. The event consisting of wine sampling, music, light appetizers, raffles, and 50/50 drawings, is the perfect fun evening, benefiting a great cause. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at door.

Hope Animal Rescues is one of the only no kill dog rescues in the Alton area. And that's exactly what sets them apart from the rest, their dedication to saving animal lives. Hope Animal Rescues pull animals from animal control facilities and work with Animal Welfare Agencies at city and state levels to help abused and neglected animals get another chance at life. Their mission is more than just housing and rehoming animals, but rehabilitating and saving homeless and neglected animals from the gas chambers.

“We are an all age, all breed, no kill rescue. We as Hope Animal Rescues save dogs on their last day of life from animal control facilities and provide them a true second chance in our facility and our adoption program. We believe that all pets should be treated with dignity, respect, and kindness. We believe in showing compassion and working to rehabilitate abused and abandoned pets. At Hope Animal Rescues we educate people and our communities about the importance of these principles as well as the importance of spaying and neutering to reduce the number of abandoned pets,” said Jackie Spiker, co-founder of Hope Animal Rescues.

Regarding what the rescue is in need of, Spiker said donations are the number one thing that keeps them up and running.

“We need volunteers to complete projects at the rescue like electrical work and carpentry work. Monetary needs are always our biggest need as we rescue many dogs who suffer from neglect and abuse. Showing support at our events is another great way to get involved,” said Spiker.

Other upcoming events benefiting Hope Animal Rescues includes their 3rd annual Christmas Bake Sale, taking place December 21st from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at PETCO in Edwardsville. Also coming up on January 25th is a Hippie 60’s themed trivia night at Madison County Fireman’s Hall in Collinsville.

“We do not just house dogs, we offer enrichment like playgroups, nature trails for volunteers to walk the dogs, pools for therapy and fun, and private cabins for dogs with emotional issues where it is quiet and peaceful,” said Spiker.

Hope Animal Rescues is located on 14 acres of private sanctuary. For this reason there are no open hours to the public, meaning if you want to visit an animal, you must be pre-approved and schedule your visit. This is another way they ensure their animals are safe, stress free, and going to loving homes. For more information on how to adopt a dog or how to donate and get involved visit their website www.hoperescues.org

