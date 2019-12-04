COTTAGE HILLS - A Charity Christmas, helping families since 1988, Community Hope Center is taking donations to help give a happy Christmas to those in need.

The annual toy drive, hosted by the Community Hope Center, has over 50 donation drop off locations. A toy giveaway that has a big impact on the local community. Along with new, unwrapped toys, the center accepts donations of all kinds including clothing, food, and toiletries.

“Anything we can do to make Christmas a bit brighter and easier for the families is what we try to do this time of year. We are collecting new, unwrapped toys for our Christmas toy giveaway. Toys can be dropped in any of our toy barrels located throughout the community. With the cold weather setting in, we are in need of warm socks in children and adult sizes. We are also always in need of basic food staples,” said Paul Militzer, Executive Director of the Community Hope Center.

Article continues after sponsor message

Their annual Christmas giveaway event welcomes pre-applied families to go Christmas shopping through the center to get gifts, clothes, and other needed items just in time for Christmas. They host similar events all throughout the year, helping with food, school supplies, and other much needed items. They even offer haircuts amongst other services for free. Some of their other holiday giveaways include Thanksgiving meals and Easter baskets.

The Community Hope Center has over 170 active volunteers that all work to make everything happening at the center possible. The center helps over 900 individuals each week. The goal of the center is to continue expanding and helping as many individuals as possible, rather that's by providing support or helping with groceries. They are truly changing and inspiring lives of many each day.

“We want to thank everyone who has helped with our Christmas toy ministry and helped ensure that families have enough to eat during this holiday season,'' said Militzer.

To learn more about Community Hope Center their website is https://communityhopecenteril.org and their Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/CommunityHopeCenter

This story for Community Hope Center was made possible by Syzygy Medical in Alton, a women-owned, medical supply and device distributor. For all medical supply needs, Syzygy has an extensive array. Syzygy Medical describes themselves as “Small enough to care, but large enough to meet the demands of the medical community”. Syzygy Medical is located at 1200 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. Give them a call at (866) 965-5224 or check out their website https://syzmed.com and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SyzygyMedical

More like this: