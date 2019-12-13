ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Zonta International empowers women across the globe through advocacy and service. With a mission to fight for women’s rights, the Alton-Wood River chapter of the organization is doing big things for the community.

The group of 39 women who are currently members of the local group support women throughout the community with fundraising, community projects, and advocacy. This year, Zonta International is celebrating 100 years of women's advocacy, with 1,200 clubs in 63 countries across the globe. The Alton-Wood River chapter was started in 1949 and has been supporting local women ever since. The organization meets monthly in Alton

“The local organization is governed by a Board of Directors consisting of five officers and four board members serving two-year terms. All positions are elected annually. There is an international board and an organizational structure made up of regions and districts and clubs. It is a classified membership of professional or business women. In addition to working in the organization on fundraisers and projects to improve the lives of women (and children) in our community, they play important roles in our community in their professional lives,” said Linda Nelvin of Zonta.

Article continues after sponsor message

February 28th, 2020, Zonta will host a trivia night at Alton-Wood River Sportsman's Club in Godfrey at 7 p.m. The night of trivia, along with a silent auction will all benefit Zonta. Tickets are $20 a person, sign up online here http://www.zontaweb.org/news/news.html

“Any donation would assist in our local projects such as sponsoring an annual scholarship at LCCC, providing comfort clothes for victims of domestic violence at Alton Memorial Hospital, providing “starter kitchen kits” for victims of violence who are leaving Oasis for a new start or providing school supplies for students in need,” said Nelvin.

To learn more about Zonta International, their website is https://www.zonta.org To learn more about the Alton-Wood River chapter, their website is http://www.zontaweb.org You can also follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ZontaAWR/

This story for Zonta was made possible thanks to Weible Divore Financial Solutions in Jerseyville. Weible works to offer not only an innovative and creative approach to divorce cases but also strives to make the process as stress-free as possible for their clients. Individually working with each customer to best fit their personal needs is why they are a local favorite for divorce case needs. To find out more take a look at their website http://www.wdfs.info or give Karen a call at (618) 639-9846.

More like this: