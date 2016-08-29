ALTON - There aren’t many better reasons to run or walk than helping families that have lost a loved one get back on their feet… for the 4th year in a row, Rally For Ron is doing just that.

The 4th Annual Rally For Ron 5k Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run is an event put on by an organization that was inspired by the sudden loss of Ron Perez, devoted father, husband and sports coach to a stroke back in May of 2013. Rally For Ron is a local non-profit organization born out of this tragedy to provide short term aid to families with young children who suffer the sudden loss of a parent. The race will be held at Russell Commons Park in Alton, IL on September 11th, 2016 at 8am, with registration beginning at 7am. The 1 mile Kids Fun Run will begin shortly after the 5k ends. All proceeds from the race go to benefit victims in the area. Free snacks will be available as well as live music and entertainment.

This 5k race will be professionally timed by Toolen’s Running Start. The course is mostly flat and is run on top of the levee overlooking the Mississippi River. It is perfect for all fitness levels and personal records. Participants will receive a reusable swag bag of goodies, a commemorative T-Shirt (T-Shirts will not be guaranteed for those who register after August 31st, 2016) and a finisher medal. They will also be eligible for one of the numerous door prizes available. This family event is great fun for the whole family while helping provide much needed resources to families in crisis.

If you hurry and use the promo code “InTheNews” between now and August 31st, you will receive $5 off the $25 registration fee and be guaranteed to get a commemorative T-Shirt for your participation. You can register online at active.com or by mailing your entry in. The form is available on their website. There is still limited space available for local businesses that want to sponsor the race and support this very worthy cause. For more information, visit the official website.

http://www.rallyforron.org

http://www.facebook.com/rallyforron

