SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today announced that non-profit organizations interested in applying for grants through the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund now have until April 30 to submit their paperwork.

Frerichs decided to give organizations more time to apply given the impact of COVID-19.



“Now more than ever, non-profit organizations need the extra funding to assist with their important missions of providing food, shelter, and economic development,” Frerichs said. “We all are adjusting to this new normal and hope the extra time encourages more organizations to apply.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund assists small non-profits with annual budgets of $1 million or less. Money comes from filing fees non-profits pay when incorporating in the state of Illinois, not personal or property tax dollars.

More than $2.2 million has been awarded to 100 non-profit organizations through the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund since the program was established in 2017. Awardees are selected by an 11-member board, which oversees the management and guidelines of the fund.

The 2020 cycle will focus grants to non-profits in three areas: Food Programs, Housing, and Workforce & Economic Development.

The current application window is now open until April 30, 2020. The next application cycle runs from July 1 to September 30, 2020. Visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov to complete an application online. For questions, send an email to CharitableTrust@illinoistreasurer.gov.

More like this: