

ALTON - The man taken into custody in a raid in the 1200 block of Pearl Street in Alton has been identified as Robert L. Horton, D.O.B. 12/11/1982, of that residence.

The warrant for his arrest charges Horton with Count I: Unlawful Delivery Of A Controlled Substance While Located Within 1,000 feet Of A Park, a Class X Felony; Count II-IIII: Unlawful Manufacture/Delivery/Possession With Intent to Deliver A Controlled Substance While Located Within 1,000 Feet of a Park, Class 1 Felonies; Count IV: Unlawful Possession With Intent To Deliver A Controlled Substance.

The Circuit Court Third Judicial Circuit Judge in Madison County in Edwardsville set bail at $100,000.

In the first count it alleged Horton delivered more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine within 1,000 feet of Hellrung Park in Alton. In Counts 2-4, it alleged Horton unlawfully delivered less than 1 gram of a substance containing crack cocaine while located within 1,000 feet of Hellrung Park.

The Alton Police Department and Illinois Law Enforcement System (ILEAS) members carried out the raid on the home in the 1200 block of Pearl Street in Alton. In previous interviews with Riverbender.com, Alton Police Cpt. Scott Golike said ILEAS is used for drug raids, due to the enhanced danger of such searches when executed.

The Alton Police and ILEAS carried out similar raids on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 in Alton.

(Madison County State's Attorney always issues a reminder that all those charged are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law)

