SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - Lt. Dennis Gutierrez with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office in San Marcos, Texas, issued the following information in a press release after Alton Police Department officers and U.S. Marshals stopped and apprehended a suspect after a short vehicle pursuit around 8 Friday morning at 12th and Alby Street in Alton.

The suspect - Michael Bryars, 17 - was wanted in Dripping Springs, Texas, for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case, Lt. Guiterrez said. Alton Police Department said Friday afternoon it may seek aggravated fleeing charges, and possible others, following the pursuit.

Bryars is considered a minor under Illinois statutes, Sgt. Mike O'Neill of the Alton Police Department, said. He will be charged through the Madison County Juvenile Court System and is expected to be transported into the custody of the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center later this afternoon. He is not considered to be a juvenile in Texas, however, O'Neill said.

Bryars attempted to evade the officers and subsequently crashed the vehicle he was driving. He sustained minor injuries during the collision and was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital for treatment. The vehicle that Bryars was driving was the one that he had stolen from his mother, the victim in this case.

The victim in the aggravated assault case is identified as Kathy Ann Bryars, a white female, 53 years of age, of Texas.

Lt. Guiterrez said it was initially reported to the Sheriff’s Office that Bryars was heading to the Missouri area when he fled his home in Dripping Springs, Texas. It is unknown if charges will be filed by the Alton Police Department at this time, so the time frame for Bryars’ extradition to Texas has yet to be determined cannot be determined.Cory Davenport also contributed to this story.

