ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, October 31, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Je’von Henderson, 30 years of age, of the 9900 block of Sloane Square in St. Louis, Missouri 63134, for Assault First Degree Special Victim, Armed Criminal Action, and Resisting Arrest. A booking photo of Henderson is not available as he is currently hospitalized. Henderson is being held on $500,000, cash only, no 10%, bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Lexus being operated by the defendant for a license plate violation and excessively tinted windows. During the traffic stop, the officer observed what he believed to be clues of possible intoxication and asked the defendant to exit the vehicle. The officer also placed a tire-deflation device in front of one of the vehicle’s tires. The defendant fled the traffic stop in the vehicle, and the officer pursued. The defendant ultimately crashed his vehicle near the intersection of Natural Bridge and IS 170. As the officer arrived on scene and attempted to approach the defendant’s vehicle, the defendant pointed a pistol at him and fired the weapon towards the officer. Police returned fire and the defendant was struck by gunfire and taken into custody. Police observed a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and an AR-15 style pistol in the front passenger compartment of the vehicle. Police further observed a large amount of suspected marijuana on the floorboard of the vehicle.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

