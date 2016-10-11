SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police had charges issued in the following cases recently:

Robert Hammer, of East Alton, IL., was charged with a Hate Crime over an incident on Sept. 9, 2016, at the Connor Place Apartments in South Roxana. Hammer spray painted two words across his ex-wife’s apartment along with swastikas due to his belief his wife was dating a black male, South Roxana Police said. The warrant was issued and bond set at $50,000. Hammer is in custody.

On 7/22/2016 at around 5:15 p.m., the South Roxana Police responded to a dispatch call of a disturbance in the 400 block of Missouri Avenue. During the investigation, Samantha Stoops was arrested for warrants from the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. The Madison County warrant was for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and the Macoupin County Warrant was for Theft, South Roxana Police said.

Kyle Curtis had a warrant from the Montgomery County Sherriff’s Department for dangerous drugs and was taken into custody for the warrant. During a search of Curtis’s person, he was found to possess a bag of methamphetamine, South Roxana Police said.

The suspected nacrotics was sent to the crime lab and analysis confirmed it to be methamphetamine. Curtis’s bond was set at $25,000, South Roxana Police said.

On June 30, 2016, the South Roxana Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Smith Street. During the disturbance, an officer conducted a search of the residence and located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The narcotics were linked to Dustin Luketich who was inside the residence at the time of the search. A warrant was also discovered for Luketich arrest out of Macoupin County for the charge of larceny. Luketich was taken into custody for the warrant the suspected narcotics were sent to the crime lab for analysis. After obtaining lab results a warrant was issued for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with a bond set at $25,000, South Roxana Police said.

