ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, December 19, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Elijah Graham, 21 years of age, of the 5200 block of Plover Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63120, for Murder First Degree, Assault First Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. A booking photo of Graham is attached. Graham is being held without bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: "Officers responded to a report of a shooting. Officer arrived on scene and found Victim 1 with a gunshot wound to the head and Victim 2 with a gunshot wound to the hand. After speaking with Witness, police learned that Defendant, after being involved in a vehicle collision with Witness & Victim 2, fired a shot out of his passenger window at Witness's vehicle. Defendant then stopped in the road ahead of Witness's vehicle, exited the vehicle, and fired multiple rounds towards Witness, one of which struck Victim 1 and one of which struck Victim 2. Victim 1 subsequently passed away.

"The vehicle in which Defendant had been riding was recovered the following day at South County Center, unoccupied. A fingerprint on the trunk of the vehicle was determined to be Defendant's. He was subsequently arrested and interviewed. In an initial interview Defendant denied any involvement in the shootings. Defendant later asked to speak to police again and, following a second advisement of his Miranda rights, admitted that he had shot at the truck (Witness). Defendant said that the driver of the truck (Witness) had displayed a gun. Defendant said the driver (Witness) fired at him first and that he returned fire. When informed that audio and video recordings of the incident, along with other physical evidence, indicated that Defendant had fired first, Defendant did not dispute that statement."

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are handling this investigation.

