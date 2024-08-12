ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — On Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges against Tony Artice, Jr., 37, of the 7300 block of Grand Drive, St. Louis, for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Artice is currently held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 11, 2024. At approximately 5:52 p.m., St. Louis County Police received a call regarding an accident involving a motorcyclist and an SUV that had fled the scene. The motorcyclist, identified as Michael Bartholomew, 41, of the 400 block of Constellation Drive in Arnold, Mo., was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the probable cause statement, Artice arrived at a St. Louis County Police Department precinct at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the same day to report his involvement in the accident. He admitted to driving the SUV that struck Bartholomew's motorcycle. Authorities later located the SUV, registered to Artice, in the 5100 block of Maple Avenue in the City of St. Louis. The vehicle showed damage consistent with the collision.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading the investigation.

It is important to note that charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

