ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Likellon Smith, 21 years of age, of the 9500 block of Madelaine Manor Walk in St. Louis, Missouri 63134, for Tampering with Motor Vehicle First Degree. A booking photo Smith is attached. Smith is being held on $50,000 bond.

The probable cause statement reads: On March 14, 2024, Police were called to the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Jennings Crossing for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, they discovered the defendant asleep at the wheel while sitting in traffic. The vehicle had been reported stolen from south St. Louis County earlier that same day.

St. Louis County Police Department City of Jennings Precinct officers are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

