ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Drevon Fitzpatrick, a 20-year-old resident of the 700 block of Biddle Street in St. Louis, has been charged with multiple offenses following an incident on December 2, 2024. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges of stealing a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, and second-degree property damage.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a convenience store located in the 3900 block of Lemay Ferry Road, where the victim reported that her gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata had been stolen.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim also indicated that her cellphone was thrown from the vehicle during the theft, resulting in damage. Additionally, personal items, including credit cards, were reported to be inside the vehicle at the time it was taken.

Officers located the stolen vehicle nearby shortly after the theft and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle, however, attempted to flee before striking a curb and becoming disabled. Fitzpatrick reportedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot but was subsequently apprehended by officers. Authorities noted that the damage to the victim's vehicle exceeded $1,000.

Fitzpatrick is currently being held on a cash bond of $150,000, with no option for a 10% bond.

It is important to note that charges are merely an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

