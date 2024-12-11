ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect William Bishop, Jr., 39 years of age, of the 6500 block of Hancock Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63139, for two counts of Stealing a Motor Vehicle and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. A booking photo of Bishop is attached. Bishop is being held on a $75,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: At 12:21 p.m., on December 10, 2024, Defendant stole a 2009 Nissan Altima from outside of the Circle K at 1920 Union Road after Victim #1 left the vehicle unlocked and running (Count 1 ). Defendant was identified from surveillance video of the theft by a police officer familiar with defendant from similar offenses, and was subsequently identified from a photo lineup. Several hours later the Nissan was recovered, unoccupied, at the entrance ramp from Big Bend Road onto Interstate 44.

The following day, defendant stole a 1991 Oldsmobile from outside a Mobil station on Big Bend Road in Crestwood (Count 2). Victim #2 had left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside. Defendant was again identified in surveillance video by an officer and was wearing the same clothing from the previous day. The owner of the Oldsmobile and her family were able to track a mobile phone inside the vehicle to a Quik Trip at 3934 Lemay Ferry Road. They responded to that location and discovered the Oldsmobile parked at a pump. They attempted to prevent defendant from driving away by positioning their vehicles so as to block him in. Defendant drove the vehicle away regardless, striking the two vehicles that had tried to block him in as well as another car parked at an adjacent pump (Count 3). By the time police arrived the Oldsmobile was already driving away from the scene, and defendant eluded capture. Defendant was identified as the driver of the vehicle from surveillance video as well as from a photo lineup.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Property detectives are handling this investigation.

