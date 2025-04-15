ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Patrick Steinway, 41, of the 4800 block of Southridge Park Drive in St. Louis, was charged Tuesday, April 15, 2025, with stealing more than $25,000 from St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church, authorities said.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed the charges on April 15, 2025. Steinway is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond with no option for 10% bond.

The investigation began on Jan. 24, 2025, when Detective #1 responded to the Bank of Hillsboro following reports of theft from the church. Steinway, who volunteered for the church and worked at the bank, managed the church’s athletic department and was responsible for collecting and processing fees for its programs, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Office confirmed.

During routine audits of nonprofit accounts at the bank, irregularities were discovered involving two church accounts and one personal account opened by Steinway. It was determined that Steinway transferred funds from the church accounts into his personal account without authorization, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Office said. The church confirmed that it had not approved the creation of the two accounts at the bank.

Article continues after sponsor message

After being questioned by his employer, Steinway’s actions were verified through records provided by both the church and the bank. The investigation confirmed that he stole more than $25,000, the St. Louis Prosecuting Office said.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Property detectives are continuing to handle the case.

The charges are accusations, and Steinway is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: