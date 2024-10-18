ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — James Jablonski Jr., a 43-year-old resident of the 5400 block of Sunshine Drive in St. Louis, faces charges of resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault following an incident at a gas station on October 1, 2024. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced the charges on October 11.

According to the probable cause statement, police were dispatched to a gas station in the 4100 block of Telegraph Road at approximately 9:06 p.m. after receiving a report of a driver who appeared to be slumped over at the wheel. Upon arrival, officers found Jablonski seemingly asleep or unconscious in his vehicle. When awakened, he was instructed to exit the vehicle but allegedly did not comply. Instead, he reportedly accelerated the vehicle while an officer was attempting to reach inside, resulting in the officer falling to the ground and injuring his knee.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jablonski is currently being held without bond. The St. Louis County Police Department’s South County Precinct is conducting the investigation.

Charges are merely allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: