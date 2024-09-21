ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, September 20, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Cejay Young, 31 years of age, of the 1500 block of Towne Drive in Ballwin, Missouri 63011, for one count of Kidnapping - First Degree; one count of Assault - Second Degree; two counts of Armed Criminal Action; one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon; one count of Robbery - First Degree; and one count of Burglary - First Degree. A booking photo of Young is attached. Young is being held without bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Article continues after sponsor message

The probable cause statement reads: On September 12, 2024, at the 19300 block of Babler Forrest Drive, the Defendant is let in the Victim's residence by an acquaintance of the Victim. On September 13, 2024, Victim notices that his credit cards and 100 dollars cash was missing from his wallet. Then later September 13, 2024, the Defendant began punching the Victim and pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the Victim. Defendant puts the Victim in the bathroom and says if Victim leaves, he will kill him. Defendant had two other people come over who packed up and took numerous items of the Victims, including multiple firearms. Defendant also destroyed the Victim's TV, five laptops and numerous other items.

Defendant kept Victim from leaving or calling police until police arrived on September 19, 2024, due to their investigation into a different crime. When Officer arrived on September 19, 2024, Victim informed officers that a guy was in his house holding him hostage and if he talks with police, he will kill him and his dogs. Officer called for assistance. Defendant fled the residence. Officers chased Defendant for approximately 3.5 hours. Defendant admitted fleeing from Police. Between September 13th and 19th, the Defendant beat the Victim every day. Victim’s nose was bleeding profusely from the beatings. Defendant made the Victim clean up the blood. Defendant would make Victim take unknown pills at night to make him go to sleep. Before police arrived, the Defendant informed Victim he was going to take him to ATM machines to get money and maybe we won't kill you.

St. Louis County Police Department City of Wildwood Precinct officers are leading this investigation.

More like this: