ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, May 6, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect David A. Taylor, 28 years of age, of the 9900 block of Linn Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63125, for one count of Unlawful Possession of Explosive Weapon. A mugshot for Taylor is attached. Taylor is being held on a $50,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On or about May 5, 2022, officers conducted a traffic stop on the Defendant’s vehicle for following a school bus too closely. The Defendant was arrested for an outstanding warrant. An inventory search of the vehicle revealed two pipe bombs in the center console. Post Miranda, the Defendant admitted to knowing the pipe bombs were in the car and he also knew what was inside the pipes. Defendant said he had purchased them. These devices are capable of causing serious physical injury, death, and/or substantial property damage.

Detectives from the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit are leading the investigation.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

