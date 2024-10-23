ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Ryan Martin, a 37-year-old resident of Ballwin, Missouri, faces multiple charges stemming from a series of alleged criminal activities, including property damage and vehicle theft. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced the charges on October 23, 2024, following Martin's arrest on October 18.

Martin has been charged with Property Damage First Degree, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, Stealing $25,000 or More, Stealing a Motor Vehicle, and Aggravated Fleeing from a Stop. He is currently being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

The charges relate to an incident on May 11, 2024, when a 2017 Freightliner tractor truck owned by Dimer Trucking was reported damaged after being taken from the company's parking lot in Fenton, Missouri. The truck was allegedly used to steal three large spools of copper wire, valued at over $285,000, from an Ameren substation located on the grounds of Mercy Hospital South. Surveillance footage linked Martin to a dark-colored Ford Mustang identified in the area at the time of the theft. GPS data from Martin's ankle monitor tracked his movements during the incident.

Article continues after sponsor message

In a separate incident on October 21, 2024, a 2024 Dodge Durango, reported stolen in February, was located at a Starbucks in Fenton. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, Martin allegedly fled at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, eventually crashing in St. Louis city. After the crash, he reportedly fled on foot but was apprehended shortly thereafter.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department, with support from the City of Fenton and Affton Southwest Precinct police officers.

Charges are an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: