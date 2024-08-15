ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges against Christopher Woodard, 40, of Florissant, Missouri, for endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of a weapon. Woodard, who resides on the 2300 block of Battlefield Drive, is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

According to the probable cause statement, police responded to a call regarding a child overdose at approximately 8 p.m. on August 13, 2024, at Woodard’s residence. Upon arrival, officers found a 1-year-old child exhibiting signs of an overdose.

In a post-Miranda interview, Woodard admitted to using methamphetamine with his wife in their bedroom before placing the child in the same bed.

Further investigation revealed a jar containing a crystal-like substance in the bedroom, which Woodard identified as methamphetamine. The child subsequently tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers also observed a black .45 caliber handgun in plain view on the bed. Two doses of Narcan were administered to the child, who is currently admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading the investigation.

It is important to note that charges are merely an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

