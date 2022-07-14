ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, July 14, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Otis Johnson, 47 years of age, of the 7200 block of Ashley Oaks Drive in Memphis, Tennessee 38125, for Domestic Assault Second Degree, Domestic Assault Third Degree, Kidnapping First Degree, and Resisting Arrest. A mugshot of Johnson is attached. Johnson is being held on $100,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Article continues after sponsor message

The probable cause statement reads: At 10:16 PM, on July 13, 2022, Officers responded to Koeneman Park, located in the 8900 block of Lucas and Hunt Road, in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers heard Victim screaming. As officers approached the pavilion by the park’s lake, officers observed Victim running towards them and Defendant fleeing to a wooded area. Victim stated that she and her ex-boyfriend, Defendant, had been at Mally’s Market to get food when they began arguing. Victim stated that she exited Defendant’s vehicle to get away from him. Victim stated that Defendant forced Victim back into the vehicle and drove to Koeneman Park. Victim stated once they arrived at the park, Defendant choked Victim until she lost consciousness. Victim stated that Defendant removed Victim from the vehicle and dragged Victim by her hair. Victim stated that Defendant choked her a second time and that she lost consciousness again. Victim stated that Defendant also struck her with his hands and feet. Officers observed cuts on Victim’s abdomen and upper lip. A witness was the reporting party, who observed Defendant dragging Victim by her hair and heard Victim screaming for help. Using a K-9 partner, officers were able to locate Defendant in the wooded area. Officers verbally told Defendant that he was under arrest and to surrender, and Defendant refused to follow officers’ commands. The K-9 partner was utilized to take the Defendant into custody.

Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct are leading the investigation.

More like this: