ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Nicholas Williams, a 38-year-old resident of Jennings, Missouri, faces multiple charges following an alleged burglary incident at a convenience store on October 25, 2024. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Williams with Burglary Second Degree, Property Damage First Degree, and Stealing.

According to a probable cause statement, Williams was recorded on video surveillance throwing a rock-like object through the front window of the convenience store located in the 8800 block of Jennings Station Road, which activated the burglar alarm. When police arrived, they noticed the back door of the store had been opened and then closed again. Upon investigation, officers discovered the door had been barricaded and forced entry into the establishment.

Officers found Williams hiding in the bathroom, exhibiting injuries to his head and hand. Blood was also observed on the floor of the business. Further examination of the video footage revealed that Williams had taken cash from the register and was seen carrying a black trash bag. Officers recovered US currency from his pockets that was stained with blood. Additionally, a black trash bag containing 38 packs of cigarettes, lighters, and clothing items was located near an exit door. The total value of the stolen items exceeds $150, while the cost to replace the broken glass is estimated to be over $750.

Williams is currently being held on a cash-only bond of $50,000. The St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Property detectives are overseeing the investigation.

It is important to note that charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

