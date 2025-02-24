ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Shawn Singer, a 31-year-old resident of St. Louis, faces charges of Assault Motivated by Discrimination in the fourth degree following an incident that occurred on February 21, 2025, at a local grocery store.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced the charges on February 22, stating that Singer is being held on a cash bond of $40,000. According to the probable cause statement, police responded to a report of a fight at the Dierbergs market located at 12595 Olive Boulevard around 5:57 p.m. on the day of the incident.

Upon arrival, officers identified Singer as the assailant. He initially declined to provide further information, and said, “It was just me. I'm not saying anything else.” However, after being placed in handcuffs, Singer made several remarks, including expressing frustration with immigrants and their perceived impact on the economy. He stated, “I'm tired of foreigners, man. Walking all over the place, making our money cost so much more than it should.”

The incident reportedly began when the victim, who was shopping, encountered Singer in an aisle. After an unclear exchange, Singer allegedly told the victim to “Go back to your country.” The victim attempted to engage Singer, asking what he had done to provoke such a comment. Singer then allegedly approached the victim, raised his fists, and struck him repeatedly after the victim stumbled and fell.

A bystander intervened but was unable to separate the two until police were called. After his arrest, Singer continued to make statements expressing his views on employment and immigration, and said, “Don't blame this on me, man, there's people who are from other countries that are taking jobs away from us.”

The investigation is being handled by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Central County Precinct.

As the case progresses, it is important to note that charges are merely an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

