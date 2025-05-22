ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, May 22, 2025, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued?charges?on suspect Jack Roper, 56 years of age, of the 800 block of Woodland Avenue, Festus, MO., 63028, for two counts of Assault – 2nd Degree – Special Victim, and Aggravated Fleeing a Stop or Detention, and Kidnapping – 2nd Degree. A booking photo of Roper is not available. Roper is being held on a $500,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note,?charges?are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.?

The probable cause statement?for Roper reads:? Officer attempted to stop a Chevy pickup truck bearing plates for an Audi. The officer then activated his lights and siren attempting to pull over the defendant's vehicle, the defendant failed to pull over and the officer gave pursuit, calling in for additional support. During the pursuit, the defendant swerved at an officer vehicle, containing three uniformed officers, requiring the driver to take evasive action to avoid a collision. Several officer vehicles chased the vehicle and ended up spiking the defendant's tires. The officers followed the defendant across the Chain of Rocks Bridge briefly into Illinois.

Defendant then made a U-turn and headed back into Missouri, stopping on the bridge. The defendant exited the vehicle and threatened to jump over the bridge, officers attempted to negotiate with the defendant, but he eventually threw a piece of lumber into the river and then jumped into the river. Inside the vehicle with the defendant are two individuals, one of which was interviewed by police after the incident, who claimed they did not want to participate in the chase and advised the defendant to stop, who refused.

St. Louis County Police Department officers from the Special Response Mobile Precinct are handling this investigation.?

