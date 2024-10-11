ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department detectives are actively seeking additional information and witnesses related to a violent incident that occurred on September 26, 2024. The department is urging anyone with relevant details to contact them at 636-529-8210.

On October 4, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued sealed warrants for three suspects involved in the assault. Matthew Devlin, 39, and Donnie Hurley II, 42, both from Fenton, Missouri, and Garrett Gibbs, 23, from Arnold, Missouri, face serious charges, including multiple counts of Assault First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Kidnapping First Degree. Devlin is currently held on a $250,000 cash-only bond, while Gibbs and Hurley are each held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Devlin and Hurley were arrested on October 8, 2024, while Gibbs was apprehended on October 10, 2024.

The incident in question began around 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Lindbergh Boulevard and Lemay Ferry Road, where patrol officers responded to reports of an assault involving a motorist and members of a road construction crew. The victim, identified as a black male and an off-duty St. Louis County Police Officer, was driving an unmarked vehicle when he became involved in a verbal altercation with Devlin, Gibbs, and Hurley.

According to the probable cause statement, Devlin directed racial slurs at the victim, telling him he did not "belong down here" and to "go back to the hood with your gold chain." The situation escalated when Devlin struck the victim with a hardhat. Witnesses reported that Gibbs and Hurley restrained the victim while Devlin continued to assault him. The victim was then placed in a headlock by Hurley, who, along with the other suspects, allegedly choked him as he pleaded for air. The assault ended when officers arrived on the scene following a 911 call from a witness.

The investigation is being handled by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

As a reminder, charges are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

