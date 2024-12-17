ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 36-year-old Kyle Tweedy with Assault First Degree and Armed Criminal Action following a shooting incident on December 17, 2024. The incident occurred during an altercation in the 1200 block of Darding Drive, where Tweedy is a resident.

According to the probable cause statement, Tweedy shot the victim during the altercation, which was witnessed by multiple individuals and partially captured on video. Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department South County Precinct responded to the scene and arrested Tweedy, who was found to be in possession of a firearm and identified as the shooter.

Tweedy is currently being held on a cash-only bond of $200,000, with no option for a 10% release.

It is important to note that charges are merely an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: The defendant shot the victim during an altercation with him. Multiple witnesses were on scene and much of the incident was captured on video. The defendant was arrested on scene and found to be in possession of a firearm. He was identified as the shooter.

The St. Louis County Police Department South County Precinct officers are handling this investigation.

