ALTON - Charges have been filed following a full-scale tactical raid executed Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the 600 block of Miller Street in Alton by the Alton Police Department with assistance from the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS).

Glenn A. Taylor, 35, was charged with three narcotics-related charges following the raid, which took place around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and involved the use of assault rifles and "flashbang" grenades. Taylor has been charged with one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance while located within 1,000 feet of a church, a Class X felony, and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance while located within 1,000 feet of a church, both of which are Class 1 felonies.

The suspect's home was located near Trinity Episcopal Church, according to the charges provided by the Alton Police Department. The controlled substance was described in the charges of being more than 15 grams, but less than 100 of a substance containing cocaine or an analog thereof for the first charge, and less than one gram of said substance with the two delivery charges

ILEAS teams are composed of several officers from different area departments, including Alton. Detective Jarrett Ford of the Alton Police Department said they are commonly utilized in drug raids, hostage situations and cases in which a suspect may be armed and/or barricaded in an interview with Riverbender.com earlier today regarding a second such search warrant execution at 2011 Mulberry St. Ford said such teams ensure both the safety of officers and the suspect in such situations.

Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons confirmed a flashbang grenade was used in Wednesday's raid, stating the tactical commander deemed it necessary for the situation. Simmons said suspect's criminal history and current investigation and affiliations are taken into account before such methods are utilized.

A flashbang is a less-than-lethal explosive device, which temporarily blinds or disorients a suspect's senses when used.

