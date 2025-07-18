BELLEVILLE — On July 17, 2025, Belleville Police Department detectives presented the case to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office, which filed charges against both - Kathy M. Bledsoe and Tynika R. McKinzie - after a recent dispute at McDonald's in Belleville.

Belleville Police said Bledsoe faces one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony. McKinzie was charged with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, and one count of mob action, a Class 4 felony.

Bledsoe remains in the custody of the Belleville Police Department and will be transferred to the St. Clair County Jail pending a detention hearing and further court proceedings.

A dispute at a McDonald’s restaurant escalated into a shooting Wednesday afternoon, July 16, 2025, resulting in charges against both a manager and a customer, according to Belleville Police Department officials.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on July 16, 2025, officers responded to a disturbance at the McDonald’s located at 125 South Belt East in Belleville. While en route, police were informed that an employee had discharged a firearm inside the restaurant.

The incident began when Kathy M. Bledsoe, 44, the manager on duty, instructed a juvenile employee to take out the trash. After the employee refused, Bledsoe told her to clock out and go home.

The juvenile then contacted her mother, Tynika R. McKinzie, 35, who arrived at the restaurant with another juvenile female. Belleville Police said a verbal altercation ensued in the lobby, which escalated when McKinzie and the juvenile went behind the front counter and proceeded to the office area. There, McKinzie struck Bledsoe in the face and head.

Belleville Police said that during the altercation, Bledsoe produced a handgun and fired one shot, striking McKinzie in the leg. Bledsoe was taken into custody at the scene, and McKinzie was transported for medical treatment. McKinzie is not currently in custody.

The Belleville Police emphasized that the situation could have been avoided without physical violence or the use of a firearm. Officials also thanked the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office for their collaboration during the case review.

Both defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

