ROXANA - Felony charges have been filed against a man accused of using a stolen identity to illegally purchase a Cadillac DeVille in Roxana.

William L. Green, 56, listed as homeless out of Alton, was charged on Nov. 14, 2024 with offenses related to motor vehicles (a Class 2 felony) and identity theft (a Class 3 felony).

Article continues after sponsor message

Green reportedly used the personal identifying information of another person to fraudulently obtain a Cadillac DeVille motor vehicle on Sept. 25, 2024.

Green made the unlawful purchase at Roxana Auto Sales, where the car was bought for more than $300 but less than $2,000, according to court documents.

The Roxana Police Department presented the case against Green, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

