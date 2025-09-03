WATERLOO, Ill. — Charges have been filed in connection with the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Emma Schultheis, who died after being struck by a bullet on July 21, 2025, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 1:34 p.m. on that day, deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to a medical emergency at 5925 State Route 3 in Waterloo, Illinois. Emma Schultheis of Prairie Du Rocher was transported to a hospital in the St. Louis area, where she was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts.

An investigation determined that the shooting resulted from David A. Schultheis, 34, of Prairie Du Rocher, discharging a handgun in an attempt to shoot a buzzard inside a brick building. Schultheis reportedly inserted only his arm into the building to avoid a ricochet before firing. The bullet passed through the bird, exited the building through a window, and struck Emma Schultheis, who was outside.

On Sept. 2, 2025, Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb filed charges against David Schultheis, including reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony. The charge alleges that Schultheis knowingly discharged a firearm in a reckless manner, endangering the bodily safety of another person.

Additionally, Karen A. Schwarze, 58, of Valmeyer, Illinois, faces two felony charges: concealment of a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony, and obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony. She is accused of knowingly concealing Emma Schultheis’s death and hiding a Taurus .40 caliber pistol to prevent the prosecution of David Schultheis. The investigation also revealed that Schwarze attempted to influence others not to speak with law enforcement during the early stages of the case.

David Schultheis voluntarily surrendered to the Monroe County Jail and was released pending court proceedings. Karen Schwarze is reportedly making arrangements to surrender in the near future.

Sgt. Justin Biggs of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department expressed the department’s commitment to a thorough and impartial investigation. “There are no words that can adequately express the heartbreak and gravity of this tragic event,” Biggs said. “The death of a child under any circumstances is profoundly devastating.”

He added that the department’s mission is to deliver truth, accountability, and justice, emphasizing that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.