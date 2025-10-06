ALTON — Charges have been filed in connection with a fatal traffic crash that claimed the life of 17-year-old Grace Bustos of Alton on October 3, 2025. Zachary A. Shewmake, 28, of Glen Carbon, was charged Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, including a Class 2 felony and a Class 4 felony.

The crash occurred around 9:05 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Seminary Road. Alton Police responded to the scene where Bustos, the driver of one vehicle, was pronounced dead.

Meghan Bustos, her mother and passenger in the vehicle, was airlifted to a hospital in the St. Louis area and is reported to be in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, identified as Shewmake, showed signs of impairment and was booked into the Alton Police Department. He remains held pending a detention hearing in accordance with the Illinois Safe-T Act.

The investigation was conducted by the Alton Police Department with assistance from the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Portions of Homer Adams Parkway were closed for several hours following the crash.

The case remains under active investigation.

All persons charged with criminal offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

