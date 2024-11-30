GRANITE CITY - One man faces six felony charges for a string of vehicle burglaries in Granite City over the course of three days.

Torrey W. Sergerson, 28, listed as homeless out of Granite City, was charged with six counts of burglary on Nov. 21, 2024, after being charged with an initial count of burglary on Nov. 19, 2024. All charges were classified as Class 3 felonies.

On Nov. 19, Sergerson allegedly entered a Chevrolet Cobalt without authority, intending to commit a theft.

On Nov. 21, he reportedly entered another six vehicles without authority, including a Chevrolet Traverse, Jeep Liberty, Chrysler Town & Country, GMC Acadia, and Nissan Xterra, each located at various addresses around the city.

A petition to deny Sergerson’s pretrial release adds he was “found in possession of stolen property from six (6) vehicle burglaries occurring over the course of three days.” He was also on parole at the time of the incidents and had an outstanding warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Sergerson, who currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

