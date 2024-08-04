ALTON - Two individuals have been charged with forgery after attempting to pass bad checks on two different occasions at Schwegel's Market in Alton, leading to felonies filed in two separate cases.

Duane A. Reams, 37, of Bethalto, and Marquitta M. Davis, 43, of Edwardsville, were both charged on July 29, 2024 with one count each of forgery, both Class 3 felonies.

According to Madison County court documents, Reams allegedly passed a bad check in the amount of $2,204.63 to Schwegel’s Market in Alton on Feb 11, 2024. Three months earlier on Nov. 9, 2023, Davis reportedly passed a bad check in the amount of $1,514.54 at the same location.

Reams and Davis were both granted pretrial release, and both of their cases were presented by the Alton Police Department.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

