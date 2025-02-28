CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - The Major Case Squad was activated on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, to assist the Cahokia Heights Police Department in the investigation of the shooting death of 15-year-old Charles E. Jones. Over a five-day period, 14 investigators pursued more than 80 leads related to the case.

The shooting incidents occurred between 6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. in a neighborhood behind Rally’s, located in the 1600 block of Camp Jackson Road in Cahokia Heights. According to investigators, the initial altercation took place at the intersection of Kenneth Avenue and Armand Drive. Two males, an 18-year-old and 21-year-old Dontae Jackson, were walking along the roadway when a white Nissan Maxima approached. The vehicle slowed down, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the occupants of the Nissan and one of the pedestrians.

After the Nissan fled the scene, the two pedestrians returned to a residence in the 100 block of Lazarcheff. During the incident, Jones, a rear-seat passenger in the Nissan, sustained a single gunshot wound and was subsequently dropped off at Touchette Regional Hospital. The Nissan later returned to the neighborhood, where another exchange of gunfire occurred with the same pedestrians in the 100 block of Lazarcheff. A second 15-year-old occupant of the Nissan was injured during this incident but sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was also treated at the hospital.

A short time later, the occupants of the Nissan returned to the 100 block of Lazarcheff in a black Infiniti Q50, where a third exchange of gunfire occurred, although no injuries were reported in this incident. Jones succumbed to his injuries and died on Feb. 24, 2025.

Investigators recovered both the Nissan and Infiniti, which were found to have been stolen from St. Louis. Several firearms were also seized during the investigation.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged three individuals in connection with the events: 18-year-old Deontrez Mosley faces two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm; 19-year-old Xavier Lacey has been charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm; and 21-year-old Dontae Jackson faces one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Investigative efforts are ongoing, and the case will be returned to the Cahokia Heights Police Department. Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

