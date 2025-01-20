SWANSEA — Two in Swansea face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation into alleged animal neglect that left several dogs in dire conditions.

On Jan. 15, 2025, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office received a case that led to 12 felony counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and 12 misdemeanor counts of Cruelty to Animals against Paige N. Clubb, 24, and Dorian H. Pattumma, 25. The charges stemmed from an incident that began with a call to the Swansea Police Department at 4:19 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2025, regarding possible animal neglect in the 1500 block of North Belt West.

According to the Swansea Police, the couple had vacated the residence just one week prior to the complaint, leaving behind nine malnourished and emaciated dogs confined to crates without food or water. Officers also discovered three deceased dogs in the garage during their inspection of the property.

Following the initial complaint, police consulted with the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office and obtained a search warrant for the residence. With assistance from St. Clair County Animal Services, the warrant was executed, leading to the removal of all animals from the property.

The suspects were located and interviewed by police and taken into custody.

