PALMYRA — Jamie M. Griffiths, 53, of Palmyra, was charged Friday with four counts related to alleged assaults involving multiple victims, according to court documents.

Griffiths faces one count each of aggravated battery of a handicapped person, aggravated battery in a public place, domestic battery, and domestic battery causing bodily harm.

Article continues after sponsor message

The first count alleges Griffiths committed battery against a physically disabled victim by pouring milk and Kool-Aid on her and lifting the mattress she was lying on, causing her to fall out of bed. The second count involves an incident on Emmerson Airline Road, where Griffiths allegedly struck another victim in the head with a jar and his fists.

The third count accuses Griffiths of pouring milk and Kool-Aid on his wife. The final count alleges he struck his daughter in the head with his hand.

No further details about the victims’ conditions or the circumstances surrounding the incidents were provided in the charging documents.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: