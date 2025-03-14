ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Charges have been filed against Jessica Przygoda, a 34-year-old resident of Edwardsville, in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred on Aug. 23, 2024, on Meramec Station Road in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Thursday, March 13, 2025, alleging that Przygoda left the scene of the accident that resulted in the death of 31-year-old Julisa Cannon.

According to the probable cause statement, the incident took place just before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2024, on Meramec Station Road near Crescent Avenue. Cannon, an employee at a nearby Pizza Hut, was walking home with food when she was struck by Przygoda’s vehicle, a white Ford Edge. After the collision, Przygoda reportedly continued driving south on Meramec Station Road and then onto Interstate 44.

The investigation indicates that Przygoda was tracking her son’s device at the time, which was part of her decision to follow her ex-husband to the pub where she had been drinking prior to the incident.

MODOT workers later encountered Przygoda on the shoulder of I-44, where they observed damage on her vehicle consistent with a pedestrian strike.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Przygoda's residence, where they found her vehicle with strands of hair in the windshield that matched Cannon’s hair color. Additionally, records from Przygoda's phone corroborated her location before, during, and after the accident.

Przygoda is currently being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the department or CrimeStoppers.

The charges against her are an accusation, and she is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

