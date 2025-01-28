ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Charges have been filed against 54-year-old Jose Ramon, Jr. of Edwardsville, following allegations of serious sexual offenses. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, that Ramon faces multiple charges, including first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree domestic assault.

He is currently being held without bond.

According to the probable cause statement, Ramon and the victim had previously been in a relationship but ended it in October 2024. The incident in question occurred on January 2, 2025, when Ramon allegedly confronted the victim at her workplace, demanding sexual relations. When she refused, he is accused of using physical force, pinning her against a wall, and attempting to engage in sexual acts against her will. The statement details that he also inflicted physical harm, including bruising, and attempted to strangle her on three occasions.

After the alleged assault, Ramon reportedly left the victim’s workplace, purchased new clothing, and left them outside the back door, having torn her clothing during the incident. He then allegedly contacted the victim, informing her that he had deposited money into her bank account and urged her not to contact the police.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that Ramon may have victimized additional women in both Missouri and Illinois. The St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit is leading the investigation.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to reach out to St. Louis County detectives at 314-615-5400.

Charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

