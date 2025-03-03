BETHALTO — The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed multiple charges against two Bethalto residents, Blake M. Clemons, 35, and Ashley L. Rusk, 33, following an investigation into the dissemination of child pornography. The charges were presented on March 3, 2025, after a cybertip from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office prompted an inquiry by the Bethalto Police Department.

Clemons faces 16 counts, including 11 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and five counts of child pornography, with all charges classified as Class X felonies except for one count of child pornography, which is classified as a Class 1 felony. Rusk is charged with 11 counts, including one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, as well as multiple counts of permitting sexual abuse of a child, classified as Class 1 felonies. She also faces two counts of child pornography, classified as Class 2 felonies, and one count of sexual exploitation of a child, classified as a Class 4 felony.

The investigation began on Dec. 27, 2024, when the Bethalto Police Department’s Investigations Division received an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) cybertip indicating that child pornography was being disseminated. Investigators obtained search warrants and identified the source of the material at a residence in the 500 block of Sheridan Street in Bethalto.

Following the execution of the search warrant, Clemons and Rusk were taken into custody by officers from the Bethalto Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. Both individuals were subsequently transported to the Madison County Jail, where they are currently being held.

Judge Emily Nielsen has ordered that both defendants remain in custody, and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office plans to seek detentions for them.

All defendants, including Clemons and Rusk, are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The issuance of charges is based solely on probable cause and does not constitute proof of guilt.

