BELLEVILLE — A 17-year-old from East St. Louis has been charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder, in connection with the shooting death of Dirico V. Washington. Joseph P. Flagg was taken into custody by Belleville detectives on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, following an investigation into the incident.

The Belleville Police Department presented evidence to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, leading to the charges against Flagg. He faces serious allegations, including first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a handgun under the age of 18, among others. The complete list of charges includes:

First Degree Murder, Class M Felony

First Degree Murder in the Commission of a Forcible Felony, Class M Felony

Unlawful Sale or Delivery of a Firearm, Class 2 Felony

Attempt Unlawful Sale or Delivery of Firearm, Class 3 Felony

Unlawful Possession of Handgun Under 18 Years Old, Class 4 Felony

Unlawful Delivery of Cannabis, Class 4 Felony

Flagg is currently being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center as the case proceeds through the court system.

Additionally, two adult suspects were arrested in St. Louis, Mo., in connection with the investigation, but they have been released pending further review and investigation.

As with all suspects charged, Flagg is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

