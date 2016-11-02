JERSEYVILLE – Jerseyville Police Department officers responded to a home invasion at 2:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Fairgrounds Ave.

After arrival, the officers determined that Gary A. Swafford, 61, broke into the residence through a window and confronted two male subjects and one female. During the confrontation, Swafford stabbed one of the male subjects, Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said in a release. A fight continued to ensue between all parties until police arrived.

Swafford and a male subject who received a stab wound from the suspect were both transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis to have their injuries treated.

“At this time, we don’t believe the injuries are life-threatening,” Blackorby said.

Swafford is the female victim’s estranged husband. Swafford also has an active order of protection on him prohibiting contact with the female victim.

Swafford was arrested by Jerseyville Police Department on Aug. 29, 2016, for domestic battery and was also arrested by the Jerseyville Police Department on Sept. 29, 2016, for violation of order of protection. Both incidents involved the same female victim from the home invasion, Blackorby said in a release.

Swafford is currently charged with Class X Felony Home Invasion and Class 4 Felony Violation of Order of Protection. Stafford’s bond is set at 500,000.

The chief said the incident is still under investigation. Additional charges may be filed at a later time, he said.

